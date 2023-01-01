Technical overview of 5G non-terrestrial networks

5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) is a technology aiming to enable 5G user terminals on or close to the earth’s surface to connect to non-terrestrial base stations located on satellites. We consider it to be a technology that has still to undergo much long-term evolution. This white paper aims to provide you with an overview of the major aspects of the technology and corresponding challenges. We have tried to incorporate the latest state of the technology involved, representing the current status of the standardization work ongoing in 3GPP.

As 5G NTN is evolving and will no doubt continue to evolve, note that the information provided in this white paper is subject to change and expansion.