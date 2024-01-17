Rohde & Schwarz Mobile Test Summit on trends in wireless communications – sessions available online now

This year’s Mobile Test Summit took place from November 28 to November 29, 2023. Wireless communications professionals came to the Rohde & Schwarz headquarters in Munich for two days of insights into the latest developments in mobile device and infrastructure testing. The event explored a wide range of topics, with a focus on the next wave of 5G and early 6G: non-terrestrial networks (NTN), reduced capability (RedCap), mission critical communications (MCx), terahertz (THz), spectrum for 6G, metaverse and XR. Other important topics were the latest advancements in broadband technologies (such as Wi-Fi 7), Open Radio Access Networks (O-RAN), advanced multiple input multiple output (MIMO) and beamforming.

For those interested in these topics but who were unable to join in person, Rohde & Schwarz is offering on-demand recordings of all the presentations. The international speaker line-up includes leading IoT companies, O-RAN suppliers, chip manufacturers and satellite communications service providers:

• Lars Wehmeier and Volker Breuer from Telit Cinterion on expanding IoT devices and their uses with 5G RedCap

• Harald Ludwig from Arico Technologies on MCx

• Adrian O’Connor from Benetel on O-RAN

• Peadar Forbes from Analog Devices on critical design considerations for massive MIMO and beamforming

• Marko Keskinen from Skylo Technologies on direct-to-device satellite connectivity

• Tilo Heckmann from Telefonica Germany on NTN operator perspective

• Marco Guadalupi from Sateliot on 5G NB-IoT NTN coverage extension

• Sandro Scalise from German Aerospace Center on resilient 3D networks

• Hans Joachim Schulze from Vodafone on conformance testing

• Michael Grundl from LANCOM on Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7

Alexander Pabst, Vice President of Wireless Communications at Rohde & Schwarz, says, “Rapid advancements in the mobile ecosystem make it vital to address testing challenges. This year’s Mobile Test Summit provided a platform for truly meaningful dialogue on the latest developments in wireless communications. Our recordings of the event provide a window into two days of lively discussion, offering curated insights from industry leaders and Rohde & Schwarz technology experts.”

The presentations are now available on the Rohde & Schwarz website:

https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/mobile-test-summit