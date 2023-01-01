Rohde & Schwarz webinars

Evolution of In-Vehicle Networks to Zonal Architecture

As the automotive industry develops vehicles with increased levels of autonomous driving requiring more sensors and increased connectivity, it faces the challenge of transporting and processing a huge amount of data in the vehicle. To do this in an efficient way, it is necessary to reduce In-Vehicle Network complexity, power consumption and weight, leading to a change from domain-orientated network architecture to zonal architecture. Join this webinar to learn about this significant development in In-Vehicle Networks and how to test it effectively.

In this webinar, you will learn more about: